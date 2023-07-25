Rescuing Star Trek Treasures

In addition to restoring the image, the team conducts research of production documents and interviews key behind-the-scenes artists to place the images in a historical context. Some of their findings are exciting and reshape what is known about the production of TOS. For example, Tilotta’s favorite discovery is that TOS designer Matt Jefferies based some of the technical drawings of the U.S.S. Enterprise (often seen on screens during various episodes) on old airplane designs. For more, check http://startrekhistory.com/article4.html.

The Startrekhistory.com website features images from the group’s own collections as well as those from fellow fans who send in their clips and slides for restoration. Included here is an example of the team’s restoration work on a slide from our collection featuring an image from the episode “Court Martial.” Such volunteer efforts are yet another example of the creativity, energy, and devotion that Star Trek fans have brought to expanding the universe of Star Trek and preserving its history

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.