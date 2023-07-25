Replicator Challenge Winners Announced

As winners of the challenge, Corrette and Sola -- and their families -- won a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York, where they were given a private viewing of the Space Shuttle Enterprise by former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, had the opportunity to speak with NASA astronaut Lee Morin, and were given a VIP tour of 3D-printer manufacturer MakerBot's Brooklyn headquarters. The winners also visited Star Trek’s 50th anniversary 'Starfleet Academy Experience' at the Intrepid.