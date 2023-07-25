Remembering Yvonne Craig, 1937-2015

Star Trek fans will forever remember ballerina-turned-actress Craig for her performance in the TOS episode "Whom Gods Destroy, in which she played Marta, the Orion Slave Girl determined to kill Captain Kirk. Craig, however, was far more known for role as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl during the third and final season of Batman. Her many other credits included the Elvis Presley films It Happened at the World's Fair and Kissin' Cousins, and episodes of such television series as Kojak, The Six Million Dollar Man and Fantasy Island.

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Craig's family, friends and many fans around the world. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Los Angeles Clinic Foundation.

---

