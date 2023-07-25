Remembering Writer-Producer, John D.F. Black, 1932-2018

His non-Trek writing credits included The Unearthly, Lawman, Mr. Novak, Laredo, Wonder Woman (the Cathy Lee Crosby pilot, which he also co-produced), The Fugitive, Mary Tyler Moore, Shaft, The Carey Treatment, Man from Atlantis, Charlie's Angels, The Clone Master and Murder, She Wrote. He even directed an episode of Charlie's Angels.

Black is survived by his wife -- who served as his executive secretary at TOS -- and two sons. Memorial services are pending. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Black's family, friends, colleagues and fans.