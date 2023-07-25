Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 19, 2012

    Remembering William Windom, 1923-2012

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Windom has passed away at the age of 88. A veteran actor and Emmy Award winner, Windom died at his home on Thursday in Woodacre, California, succumbing to congestive heart failure.

    Windom's many film and television appearances included The Twilight Zone, To Kill a Mockingbird, My World and Welcome to It, The Americanization of Emily, The A-Team, a recurring role on Murder, She Wrote, She's Having a Baby, Ally McBeal and JAG. Of course, to Star Trek fans the world over, Windom will always be remembered for his compelling performance as the guilt-ridden Commodore Matt Decker in the TOS episode "Doomsday Machine." Windom reprised the role decades later in the Star Trek: New Voyages fan film "In Harm's Way." Windom is survived by his wife, Patricia, four children and four grandchildren. Everyone at StarTrek.com sends our condolences to Windom's family, friends and fans.

