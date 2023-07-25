Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Feb 5, 2013

    Remembering Voyager Guest Robin Sachs, 1951-2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Robin Sachs, who played Annari General Valen in the Voyager episode “The Void.” A veteran British character actor, Sachs was quite popular in sci-fi and horror circles for his roles as Ethan Rayne on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the dreaded Sarris in Galaxy Quest and for his multiple appearances (as different characters) on Babylon 5. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Torchwood – Miracle Day and had lent his voice to several videogames, including Mass Effect 3 and Resident Evil Damnation.

    Robin Sachs as Sarris, the main antagonist in Galaxy Quest

    Sachs reportedly passed away on Feb. 1. According to an entry posted today on his official site, Sachs’ death was “sudden and unexpected.” Today, Feb. 5, would have been his 62nd birthday. StarTrek.com sends our condolences to Sachs’ family, friends and fans.

