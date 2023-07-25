Remembering Voyager Guest Robin Sachs, 1951-2013

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Robin Sachs, who played Annari General Valen in the Voyager episode “The Void.” A veteran British character actor, Sachs was quite popular in sci-fi and horror circles for his roles as Ethan Rayne on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the dreaded Sarris in Galaxy Quest and for his multiple appearances (as different characters) on Babylon 5. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Torchwood – Miracle Day and had lent his voice to several videogames, including Mass Effect 3 and Resident Evil Damnation.