Remembering Visual Effects Supervisor Ron Thornton

Daren Dochterman, conceptual designer and visual effects artist, whose illustrations have been featured in the Star Trek: Ships of the Line calendars, and who worked with Thornton on the Director's Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picturet, paid tribute to Thornton on his Facebook page. Dochterman wrote, "He was a pioneer of Film Quality Television visual effects. He was an artist and designer. He was instrumental in helping us when we did the Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition. When we were tasked with finding a way to complete over 90 new visual effects for the project, I immediately called him up and asked if he could help us. He jumped at it, and put at our disposal the best artists in the business. When we would have new shots that needed to be included, he said 'No problem... we can do it.'... he was a cheerleader for us and a rock that we could rely on. He was one of the first people to encourage me to continue learning CG back in the 90s... and always had positive and helpful critique for my work. He welcomed me, an outsider, into his little family of crazies for a time... and it was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. To hell with 2016. You've taken the best we had. Warp Speed, Ron."

Thornton leaves behind his wife, Lada. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Thornton's family, friends and colleagues.