Remembering Veteran Star Trek Director Robert Wiemer

"Bob was somebody I had known since I was 21 years old," Berman told StarTrek.com. "He was somebody who taught me how to edit. He taught me how to work 16-millimeter cameras and sound equipment, and he eventually taught me how to produce. He's the person who put me into the position of running this wonderful series, The Big Blue Marble. We remained friends since the 1960s, and he came in did a number of our Star Trek shows. He was just a remarkable, kind, gentle, good person. In addition to Big Blue Marble and Star Trek, we also worked on a lot of documentaries together and traveled all over the world together for the United Nations and the United States Information Agency. We hadn't seen that much of each other in the last few years because he lived in Las Vegas and was getting ill, but I saw him less than a month (before he died). It's very tragic and sad. He was a wonderful friend."