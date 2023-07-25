Remembering Venita Wolf, 1944-2014

"In addition to her time as a Hollywood starlet on TV, she had success as the first Wella Balsam girl, did a Maybelline campaign and numerous print work, including the July 1967 cover of Playboy," Taylor said. "She was Miss Anaheim, Miss Orange, as well as runner-up for Miss California. Mom was also a gifted oil painter and artist, a devout Catholic, and had a boundless spirit of kindness for all."She was always thankful to the Star Trek fans who still love the show, her episode," Taylor added, "and would write her letters from around the world."Wolf is survived by Taylor, her son, two sisters, former husband, nieces and nephew, and her beloved cat, Chester. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Wolf's family, friends and colleagues.