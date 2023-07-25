Published Jun 6, 2015
Remembering Venita Wolf, 1944-2014
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Venita Wolf, who died on November 22, 2014 at the age of 70, according to her daughter, Amy Taylor, who only last week publicly announced the news of her mother's death. Taylor told StarTrek.com that Wolf died peacefully at her home in the Hollywood Hills after a valiant battle with multiple myeloma and dialysis for 13 years. Wolf played Yeoman Teresa Ross, who caught the eye of Trelane in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "The Squire of Gothos." Her TOS hour was one of only a handful of film and television credits for the model-turned-actress. Her other credits included Gunsmoke, The Monkees, The Flying Nun, The Wild Wild West and The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as the film Catalina Caper.
"In addition to her time as a Hollywood starlet on TV, she had success as the first Wella Balsam girl, did a Maybelline campaign and numerous print work, including the July 1967 cover of Playboy," Taylor said. "She was Miss Anaheim, Miss Orange, as well as runner-up for Miss California. Mom was also a gifted oil painter and artist, a devout Catholic, and had a boundless spirit of kindness for all."She was always thankful to the Star Trek fans who still love the show, her episode," Taylor added, "and would write her letters from around the world."Wolf is survived by Taylor, her son, two sisters, former husband, nieces and nephew, and her beloved cat, Chester. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Wolf's family, friends and colleagues.