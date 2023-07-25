Remembering Trek Set Decorator, John M. Dwyer

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated set decorator John M. Dwyer, who counted among his many credits Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek Generations , Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek Nemesis. Dwyer died on September 15, at the age of 83. His wife, Anita, only confirmed yesterday to The Hollywood Reporter that Dwyer succumbed to complications of Parkinson's disease at a hospital in Encinitas, California.

Dwyer's dozens of film and television credits spanned decades, from the 1960s to the 2000s. He worked on everything from McHale's Navy, Night Gallery, Ellery Queen, Jaws, Coal Miner's Daughter and The Gangster Chronicles to The Thing (1982 version), Beverly Hills Cop, MacGyver, Terminator 2, Alien: Resurrection and Hollow Man. As for Star Trek, he joined The Original Series in 1967, during the show's second season, working on "The Trouble With Tribbles," for which he helped create the iconic furry creatures. He ultimately served as a set decorator on 38 episodes of TOS, sharing a 1969 Emmy nomination with Matt Jefferies for their art direction and scenic design on "All Our Yesterdays."