Remembering Trek Set Decorator James Mees, 1955-2013

StarTrek.com is saddened to report another death in the Star Trek family. Emmy Award-winning set decorator Jim Mees passed away yesterday, March 29, at the age of 57. Mees worked on The Next Generation, Voyager and Enterprise during his long career, sharing an Emmy in 1990 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Design for a Series with Richard D. James for the episode “Sins of the Father.” He was nominated four other times for his Trek efforts. Click HERE to read a detailed bio on StarTrek.com and HERE and HERE to watch an archival two-part StarTrek.com video interview with Mees. In addition to Star Trek, Mees also lent his talents to such shows as One Day at a Time, Who’s the Boss?, Perfect Strangers, Threshold, Gilmore Girls, 90210 and Private Practice. According to the IMDB, Mees’ final series was Bones. StarTrek.com sends our condolences to Mees’ family, friends and fans.