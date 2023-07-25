Remembering Trek Scenic And Graphic Artist, Anthony Fredrickson

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Anthony Fredrickson, whose work as a scenic and graphic artist --with an occasional assist on props -- helped bring to life much of the modern era of Star Trek. Fredrickson, who died suddenly on February 15 of a heart attack, had lent his talents to The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Star Trek: The Experience, Star Trek World Tour, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis, as well as the Star Fleet Medical Reference Guide."Our friend Anthony was an endlessly creative member of the Star Trek art department," Denise and Michael Okuda told StarTrek.com. "We used to keep a box of random junk in the office. Anthony delighted in diving into that box to come up with something ingenious whenever we needed a last-minute prop or some unexpected bit of set dressing. We will miss him very much."Fredrickson's death comes less than two months after the passing of his wife, Penny Juday, the longtime Star Trek art department coordinator who served the franchise as an archivist. Juday died on December 19.

"We've lost a great friend," veteran Star Trek illustrator John Eaves told StarTrek.com. "Anthony Fredrickson passed away too young, as did his wife, Penny, only two months earlier. Sad, sad times. Thinking of Anthony, you can't help but have a smile on your face. He was always full of laughter and amazement. On top of being incredibly funny, he had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. His artistic and creative side had no bounds, as he could dress or detail any prop or set piece with no more than a box of tape and some hair curlers. We both loved a rather odd movie called The Loved One, and I remember how excited we were when it finally came out on DVD a few years ago. He was a great friend and I am so glad we spent almost a decade working together in the Star Trek art department. His absence will always leave a sadness in my heart, but I know he and Penny are together again in heavenly grounds. God's speed to you, dear friend."Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Fredrickson's family, friends and colleagues.