Remembering TOS Writer Don Mankiewicz, 1922-2015

StarTrek.com is sadded to report the passing of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Don Mankiewicz, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 93. According to the trade paper Variety, Mankiewicz died at his home in Monrovia, California, succumbing to congestive heart failure. Mankiewicz earned his Oscar nomination for I Want to Live!, which starred Susan Hayward, who won an Oscar for her performance in the drama, and he also counted among his many credits the pilots for Marcus Welby, M.D. and Ironside, as well as the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Court Martial;" he wrote the story and was credited as co-writer of the episode with Steven W. Carabatsos.