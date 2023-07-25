Published Apr 28, 2015
Remembering TOS Writer Don Mankiewicz, 1922-2015
StarTrek.com is sadded to report the passing of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Don Mankiewicz, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 93. According to the trade paper Variety, Mankiewicz died at his home in Monrovia, California, succumbing to congestive heart failure. Mankiewicz earned his Oscar nomination for I Want to Live!, which starred Susan Hayward, who won an Oscar for her performance in the drama, and he also counted among his many credits the pilots for Marcus Welby, M.D. and Ironside, as well as the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Court Martial;" he wrote the story and was credited as co-writer of the episode with Steven W. Carabatsos.
Mankiewicz was a member of a very talented family. His father, Herman J. Mankiewicz, co-wrote Citizen Kane with Orson Welles. His uncle, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, wrote and directed All About Eve, winning the Oscar in both categories. In addition to I Want to Live!, Star Trek, Marcus Welby and Ironside, Don Mankiewicz wrote for Profiles in Courage, Playhouse 90, Mannix, The Last Tycoon, Simon & Simon, MacGyver and The Marshal. Beyond the film and television industry, Mankiewicz served in the Army (in military intelligence), worked as a staff writer at the New Yorker and penned a novel, Trial, which was later made into a film of the same name.
He is survived by Carol, his wife of more than 40 years, four grown children and four grandchildren. Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Mankiewicz' family, friends and colleagues.