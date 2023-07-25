Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 28, 2017

    Remembering TOS Stuntman Vince Deadrick, Sr., 1932-2017

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Vince Deadrick, Sr. The veteran stuntman and stunt actor, who worked on Star Trek: The Original Series and was the father of Star Trek: Enterprise stuntman/stunt coordinator Vince Deadrick, Jr., died on Saturday, May 27 at the age of 84. At the behest of his son, during a visit to the Enterprise set, the elder Deadrick performed an uncredited stunt in the episode "Borderland."

    Among the TOS episodes in which the St. Louis-born Deadrick appeared were "Balance of Terror," "What Are Little Girls Made Of?," "Shore Leave," "The Doomsday Machine," "The Apple" and "Mirror, Mirror." His dozens of non-Trek stunt and/or acting roles included Dirty Harry, The Towering Inferno, The Lady in Red, The Beastmaster, Beverly Hills Cop, Commando, Lethal Weapon 4, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, CSI: Miami and Numbers.

    Deadrick would have turned 85 in August. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.

