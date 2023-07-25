Published Jun 19, 2013
Remembering TOS Guest Star Katherine Woodville, 1938-2013
Remembering TOS Guest Star Katherine Woodville, 1938-2013
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Katherine Woodville. The veteran British actress, who played Natira -- political and spirtual leader of the Yonada -- in the TOS episode "For the World Is Hollow And I Have Touched the Sky," passed away on June 5 after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 74 and had been pre-deceased -- in 2006 -- by her second husband, Edward Albert, who portrayed Zayra in the Deep Space Nine episode "A Man Alone."
Woodville's other credits included The Saint, Mission: Impossible, It Takes a Thief, Mannix, The Rockford Files, Little House on the Prairie and Wonder Woman. She also quite famously guest starred in the very first episode of The Avengers. Her character's death in that episode set the Avengers in motion. Woodville later married the show's star, Patrick Macnee, but they divorced in 1969 after four years together.
Woodville is survived by her daughter with Albert, Thais. StarTrek.com offers our condolences to her family, friends and many fans.