Remembering TOS Guest Star Katherine Woodville, 1938-2013

Woodville's other credits included The Saint, Mission: Impossible, It Takes a Thief, Mannix, The Rockford Files, Little House on the Prairie and Wonder Woman. She also quite famously guest starred in the very first episode of The Avengers. Her character's death in that episode set the Avengers in motion. Woodville later married the show's star, Patrick Macnee, but they divorced in 1969 after four years together.