Remembering TOS Guest Star Jason Wingreen, 1920-2015

Wingreen’s career spanned from 1955 to 1994 and included dozens and dozens of memorable roles in films and television shows. Among his credits: Playhouse 90, The Untouchables,The Outer Limits, Get Smart, The Fugitive, The Dunwich Horror, Mission: Impossible, Mannix, Ironside, Happy Days, Kojak, Airplane, Highway to Heaven, Matlock, In the Heat of the Night and Seinfeld. He’s best known, though, for his three appearances on The Twilight Zone, a longtime recurring role as bartender Harry Snowden on All in the Family and Archie Bunker’s Place, for voicing Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and his Star Trek role.

Though he'd retired from acting after his guest shots on Seinfeld and In the Heat of the Night, Wingreen continued to make appearances at conventions and autograph shows for many, many years. StarTrek.com interviewed Wingreen in April of 2014 timed to an upcoming signing at the Hollywood Show. Referring to the fact that Trek fans, nearly five decades after the fact, still sought his signature and sent him fan mail, Wingreen said, "It’s beyond belief. I take it as a compliment. I take it as it comes. I’m used to the letters, to signing the autographs. Star Trek has never been in my life the way Star Wars was. Star Wars really changed things for me. But Star Trek, I remember, was not an audition. My agent submitted my name and I was given the job. I have no real memory of shooting the episode. I’m sorry about that. I know there were two of us, but the name of the other person (Davis Roberts) escapes me."