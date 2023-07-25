Remembering TOS Guest Star Bruce Hyde, 1941-2015

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Bruce Hyde, the actor who played Lt. Kevin Riley in “The Naked Time” and “The Conscience of the King. He died on October 13 at the age of 74, succumbing to throat cancer.

Hyde earned the enduring adoration of Trek fans for his portrayal of Riley, especially his memorable crooning of the song "I'll Take You Home Again, Kathleen." Beyond his Trek appearances, he acted in the television shows Dr. Kildare and The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as in several plays, including Canterbury Tales (on Broadway) and Hair. Hyde later spent more than 25 years as a tenured professor at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He taught communication studies, small-group communication and interpersonal communication until earlier this year, when he retired due to the return of the throat cancer he'd been diagnosed with and beaten in 2010.