Published Apr 5, 2015
Remembering Tom Towles, 1950-2015
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Tom Towles. The veteran character actor, who specialized in portraying burly, creepy bad guys and was a favorite to horror-film fans worldwide, passed away on April 5. He'd ventured into the Star Trek universe with guest-star appearances as the Klingon warrior Hon-Tihl in the Deep Space Nine episode "Dramatis Personae" and as Doctor Vatm, a Nezu astrophysicist, in the Voyager hour "Rise."
In addition to his Star Trek work, Towles' many credits included Dog Day Afternoon, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, the 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, Profiler, Firefly, the William Shatner-directed film Groom Lake, House of 1000 Corpses and the 2007 remake of Halloween.
Towles was 65. Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Towles' family, friends and many fans.