Remembering Tom Towles, 1950-2015

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Tom Towles. The veteran character actor, who specialized in portraying burly, creepy bad guys and was a favorite to horror-film fans worldwide, passed away on April 5. He'd ventured into the Star Trek universe with guest-star appearances as the Klingon warrior Hon-Tihl in the Deep Space Nine episode "Dramatis Personae" and as Doctor Vatm, a Nezu astrophysicist, in the Voyager hour "Rise."