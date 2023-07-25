Published Feb 26, 2015
Remembering TNG's Maurice Hurley, 1939-2015
Remembering TNG's Maurice Hurley, 1939-2015
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Maurice Hurley, a writer and producer for Star Trek: The Next Generation. Hurley died on February 24 at the age of 75. Former Star Trek executive producer Rick Berman confirmed his death, tweeting, "We lost one of Star Trek's most talented minds yesterday. Maurice Hurley produced seasons 1 and 2 of TNG. He was one of a kind. So very sad."
During his time with TNG, Hurley wrote (or co-wrote) such early episodes as "Hide and Q," "Datalore," "11001001," "Heart of Glory," "The Arsenal of Freedom," "The Neutral Zone," "The Child," "Time Squared," "Q Who" and "Shades of Grey. He rose to co-executive producer status by the conclusion of season one. Hurley left the show after season two, but returned to write "Galaxy's Child" in year four and "Power Play" in year five.
Hurley, based on his episodes, had a major hand in creating the Borg, introducing Lore and incorporating the Romulans into the TNG universe. He helped voice the Borg in "Q Who" as well. It's also widely acknowledged that Hurley was responsible for Gates McFadden's departure in season two; she returned for season three after he left following season two.
Beyond Star Trek, Hurley's film and television credits included Firebird 2015 AD, The Equalizer, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, La Femme Nikita, Baywatch, Baywatch Nights, Groom Lake (directed by William Shatner, whose story Hurley adapted into a script) and 24.
Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Hurley's family and friends.