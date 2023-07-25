Remembering TNG's Maurice Hurley, 1939-2015

Beyond Star Trek, Hurley's film and television credits included Firebird 2015 AD, The Equalizer, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, La Femme Nikita, Baywatch, Baywatch Nights, Groom Lake (directed by William Shatner, whose story Hurley adapted into a script) and 24.

Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Hurley's family and friends.