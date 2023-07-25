Remembering TNG Guest Star Richard Lynch

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of Richard Lynch, a veteran character actor who was a cult favorite among horror fans thanks to a seemingly endless filmography that included Deathsport, Bad Dreams, Scanner Cop, Rob Zombie’s Halloween reboot and Zombie’s recently wrapped The Lords of Salem, as well as The Happy Hooker, Battlestar Galactica, The Bionic Woman, T.J. Hooker, Murder, She Wrote and Charmed. Star Trek fans will remember that he portrayed the character Arctus Baran – a marauder ultimately outwitted by Captain Picard -- in the “Gambit, Part I and II” episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Lynch, who passed away yesterday, was either 72 or 76 years old, depending on the source. StarTrek.com sends our condolences to his family, friends and many fans.