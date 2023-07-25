Published Sep 21, 2017
Remembering TNG Guest Star, Mark La Mura, 1948-2017
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of Mark La Mura, a veteran actor whose many credits included the role of John Doe in "Transfigurations," a third-season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. According to Deadline.com, La Mura succumbed to lung cancer on September 11 at the age of 68.
The actor, who hailed from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was best known for his long-running, Daytime Emmy-nominated role as Mark Dalton on the soap opera All My Children. His other credits included Kojak, The Russia House, Law & Order, The Sopranos, Army Wives and, most recently, the HBO movie, The Wizard of Lies.
Back in 1990, La Mura -- officially credited as Mark Lamura -- stepped into the Trek universe as a Zalkonian refugee, dubbed John Doe, who was treated aboard the Enterprise-D. Doe's breed was transmutating into energy-based beings while the Zalkonian junta attempted to annihilate them. Doe was successful, with Dr. Crusher's help.
La Mura is survived by his wife and daughter. Please join StarTrek.com in offering condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.