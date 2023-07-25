Remembering TNG Guest Star, Mark La Mura, 1948-2017

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of Mark La Mura, a veteran actor whose many credits included the role of John Doe in "Transfigurations," a third-season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. According to Deadline.com, La Mura succumbed to lung cancer on September 11 at the age of 68.

The actor, who hailed from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was best known for his long-running, Daytime Emmy-nominated role as Mark Dalton on the soap opera All My Children. His other credits included Kojak, The Russia House, Law & Order, The Sopranos, Army Wives and, most recently, the HBO movie, The Wizard of Lies.