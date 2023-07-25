Remembering TNG Guest Star Lance LeGault, 1935-2012

Lance LeGault, the veteran character actor who portrayed the Klingon K’Temoc in the second-season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “The Emissary,” died on September 10 at the age of 77, StarTrek.com is saddened to report. K'Temoc was the Klingon captain who, freshly out of stasis after 75 years, attacked the Enterprise-D, relenting only when Worf convinced him that the Klingon Empire and the Federation were no longer enemies. LeGault passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

Once the stunt double for Elvis Presley, LeGault went on to a long and successful career as an actor and voiceover artist. His many other credits included the recurring role of Col. Roderick Decker on The A-Team, as well as parts in such films and television shows as Logan’s Run, Battlestar Galactica, Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Quantum Leap, Columbo, Stripes, Coma, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and, among his final projects, the 2004 animated feature Home on the Range.LeGault is survived by his wife, Teresa, and four children, Mary, Teresa, Marcus and Lance. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans.