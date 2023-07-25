Remembering TNG Guest Star Ellen Albertini Dow, 1913-2015

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Ellen Albertini Dow, who died on Monday at the age of 101. Dow— who was most famous for playing the rapping granny who sang "Rapper's Delight" in the Adam Sandler comedy The Wedding Singer—guest starred as Felisa Howard, Dr. Crusher's grandmother, in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Sub Rosa." The role was just one in a long career that didn't even start until Albertini Dow was in her 70s; she taught acting for many years before actually stepping in front of a camera herself.