Remembering TNG Guest Star Barrie Ingham, 1932-2015

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Barrie Ingham, the British actor whose many credits included a guest role on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Ingham passed away on January 23, just a few weeks shy of his 83rd birthday. His turn in the Star Trek universe came with the episode "Up the Long Ladder," which cast him as Danilo Odell, leader of the Bringloidi, who didn't care for the sythenol whiskey aboard the Enterprise, but was quite pleased to have to mate with three women to create a new genetic pool. Well before "Up the Long Ladder," Ingham was actually among those considered for the role of Jean-Luc Picard.