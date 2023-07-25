Published Jan 26, 2015
Remembering TNG Guest Star Barrie Ingham, 1932-2015
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Barrie Ingham, the British actor whose many credits included a guest role on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Ingham passed away on January 23, just a few weeks shy of his 83rd birthday. His turn in the Star Trek universe came with the episode "Up the Long Ladder," which cast him as Danilo Odell, leader of the Bringloidi, who didn't care for the sythenol whiskey aboard the Enterprise, but was quite pleased to have to mate with three women to create a new genetic pool. Well before "Up the Long Ladder," Ingham was actually among those considered for the role of Jean-Luc Picard.
Ingham spent decades in the acting business, working on the stage (in the West End and on Broadway), on television and in films, with his credits spanning from the 1950's to 2014. He acted alongside Dame Judi Dench in 16 plays over the years, often taught acting as well and as recently as last year starred in a one-man show, Keep Calm and Sing On. Among his many films and television projects were The Victorians, Doctor Who, The Avengers, The Day of the Jackal, The Great Mouse Detective (for which he voiced Basil of Baker Street/Bartholomew) and The Triangle.
The actor passed away, "peacefully at home," following a short illness, according to a statement from his family. He leaves behind his wife of more than 50 years, Tarne Phillips, and four children, as well as several grandchildren. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Ingham's family, friends and many fans.