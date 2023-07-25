Published Jul 20, 2015
Remembering TNG Guest George Coe, 1929-2015
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of George Coe, a veteran actor, longtime Screen Actors Guild activist and Star Trek: The Next Generation guest star, who passed away on Saturday, July 18, at the age of 86. Coe died after a long illness.
Coe, who was born in Queens, New York, counted among his film, TV and stage credits Saturday Night Live (he was an original Not Ready for Primetime Player), Mame, On the Twentieth Century, Kramer vs. Kramer, Company, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Head Office, Max Headroom, L.A. Law, The Mighty Ducks, Smallville, The West Wing, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Supernatural, Two and a Half Men and Archer. Star Trek fans will remember him for his role as Chancellor Avel Durken -- the Malcorian diplomat who shared a glass of Chateau Picard with Captain Picard -- in The Next Generation episode "First Contact."
Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Coe's loved ones and fans.
