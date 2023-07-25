Published Aug 8, 2018
Remembering TMP Cinematographer, Richard H. Kline, 1926-2018
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Oscar-nominated cinematographer Richard H. Kline, who passed away on Tuesday, August 7, at the age of 91, in Los Angeles. Kline's many credits included Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and he earned his Oscar nominations for Camelot and the 1976 version of King Kong.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kline served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946, then started his career as an assistant cameraman at Columbia Pictures just a month after his discharge. He worked on numerous films and television shows as assistant camera operator or camera operator before making the leap to director of photography, and working on such projects as Mr. Novak, Chamber of Horrors, The Andromeda Strain (with future TMP director Robert Wise), Hang 'Em High, Soylent Green, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, The Fury, Body Heat, All of Me, Howard the Duck and Double Impact.
“I had the pleasure to spend time with Dick when we were working on the Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- The Director's Edition." Daren Dochterman told StarTrek.com. "Going over the color timing on the film with him and Robert Wise was an amazing experience, and I learned so much. He was happy to lend his eye to making that look as good as possible."
"Richard was simply a photographic genius," Michael Matessino, restoration supervisor for the TMP -- The Director's Edition, told StarTrek.com. "Film was in his family’s blood and, as a result, his work has made a huge impact on cinema. He was a gracious and dear man whom I was privileged to know and spend time with.”
“His skillful photography is its own character in The Motion Picture, very intimate and thoughtful in purpose," David C. Fein, producer of TMP -- The Director's Edition. "I was always touched by his kindness, generosity and enthusiasm for his work, and I will always be grateful to have known and learned from him."
Kline is survived by his children, Paul Kline and Rija Kline Zucker, as well as four grandchildren. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Kline's family, friends, colleagues and fans.