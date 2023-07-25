Remembering TMP Cinematographer, Richard H. Kline, 1926-2018

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kline served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946, then started his career as an assistant cameraman at Columbia Pictures just a month after his discharge. He worked on numerous films and television shows as assistant camera operator or camera operator before making the leap to director of photography, and working on such projects as Mr. Novak, Chamber of Horrors, The Andromeda Strain (with future TMP director Robert Wise), Hang 'Em High, Soylent Green, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, The Fury, Body Heat, All of Me, Howard the Duck and Double Impact.

“I had the pleasure to spend time with Dick when we were working on the Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- The Director's Edition." Daren Dochterman told StarTrek.com. "Going over the color timing on the film with him and Robert Wise was an amazing experience, and I learned so much. He was happy to lend his eye to making that look as good as possible."