Remembering Those We Lost in 2017

Miguel Ferrer, an actor best known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, Crossing Jordan, Twin Peaks, Mulan and RoboCop, and who entered the Trek universe when he played the executive officer of the U.S.S. Excelsior in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, died on January 19, at the age of 61, succumbing to throat cancer. Born in Santa Monica, Ferrer was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney. He initially gravitated toward music, performing with his mother, Bing Crosby and even Keith Moon of The Who. Ferrer also was part of a band, The Jenerators, with his friend and fellow actor-musician (and Deep Space Nine guest star) Bill Mumy, who cast him in his first role, as a drummer, in the series Sunshine. By the early 1980s, Ferrer had set his sights on an acting career, and he went on to appear on stage and in dozens of films and TV shows, among them Magnum P.I., T.J. Hooker, Hot Shots! Part Deux!, Tales from the Crypt, The Stand, Traffic, The Manchurian Candidate (the 2004 remake), Psych, Desperate Housewives and Iron Man 3. His gravelly voice – and few people could sound more intimidating than Ferrer – was heard in numerous animated films and shows, as well as videogames. Along with Mulan, his voiceover work included Superman: The Animated Series, Halo 2, Robot Chicken, The Batman and Rio 2. Despite his illness, Ferrer acted until the very end. In addition to episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, Ferrer completed Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, an animated direct-to-video feature. He also reprised his Twin Peaks and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me role as pathologist Albert Rosenfeld in the recent Twin Peaks continuation.

