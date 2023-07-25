Remembering The Past Through The Future

On Saturday, three new Star Trek ornaments will become available at Hallmark Gold Crown stores during Keepsake Ornament Premiere Weekend. As Star Trek fans, we all might end up with many of the same Keepsake Ornaments on our trees, but each one will carry memories unique to us. (Christmas trees as representations of the Vulcan IDIC philosophy? Discuss amongst yourselves.) Here are what this year’s Star Trek ornaments will mean to me.

“Arena” — I have shared before that my entry point into Star Trek was not the original series but the imaginative animated interpretations of Star Trek by Filmation in 1973-74. But once I got tipped to the live-action episodes then running in syndication, I was hooked. “Arena” remains a favorite episode of mine for many reasons, but chiefly for its ability even after uncounted viewings to snap me right back to my childhood. With its awesomely realized alien in the Gorn captain, its interplay among iconic characters, its building dramatic tension and, most importantly, its moral message in Captain Kirk’s decision not to kill his overpowered enemy for mere revenge, “Arena” displays in one episode all of the reasons Star Trek has endured and continues to be relevant today.

U.S.S. Kelvin

I have lots of great memories associated with the release of Star Trek in 2009, particularly because of all the attention from not just fans but from everyone as its opening weekend drew closer. Around Kansas City, where I live, the number of people associated with Star Trek is pretty small, so I was invited along with my longtime friend and writing partner Dayton Ward to be a guest at several early showings around town. We met new fans as well as those who had tuned in from the start. We ran trivia contests and helped to give away a bunch of really cool promotional items. We ended up seeing that movie four times by opening night. But my favorite thing about Star Trek as interpreted by J.J. Abrams is that it made my daughter a fan. Colleen was just finishing her freshman year in high school when she came along with me for one of the early IMAX screenings.