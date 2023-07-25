Remembering The Next Generation Guest Star Kim Hamilton, 1945-2013

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Kim Hamilton, who died on September 16, just four days after her 68th birthday. The veteran actress played Songi, Gamelan V's government chairman, in the fourth-season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, "Final Mission." Hamilton's many film and television credits spanned from the 1950's to 2008 and included Odds Against Tomorrow, The Twilight Zone, Leave It to Beaver, General Hospital, All in the Family, Mannix, Vega$, Law & Order, The Practice and Private Practice. Her output was particularly impressive given that, in the 1950s and 1960s, there were very limited opportunities for actors of color.