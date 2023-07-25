Remembering The Next Generation Guest Star Ed Lauter, 1938-2013

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor and Star Trek: The Next Generation guest star Ed Lauter, who succumbed to mesothelioma yesterday at his home in West Hollywood. Over the course of his long career, which spanned five decades, Lauter -- who started out as a comedian -- had amassed a remarkable 200-plus film and television credits. Those credits included Mannix, The Longest Yard, Family Plot, Magic, Cujo, Born on the Fourth of July, The X-Files, Leaving Las Vegas, ER (a recurring role), Seabiscuit, Cold Case, Psych, The Artist and, most recently, Trouble with the Curve and Shameless (a recurring role). He also acted on stage as well, having made his Broadway debut in 1968, in a production of The Great White Hope (with James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander). Star Trek fans will recall that he portrayed Lt. Commander Albert in "The First Duty," a fifth-season TNG hour that aired in 1992.

“A lot of people say, ‘I know you,’ but they don’t know my name,” Lauter told The Los Angeles Times in a 2012 interview. “But I’ve had a great run.”