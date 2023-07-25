Remembering The Gym Dandy Starship Enterprise

However, it would be Gabriel Industries that produced what became arguably one of the rarest 1970s Trek items: the 1976 Gym Dandy outdoor “Starship Enterprise” play gym. Promoted as a “Fun-in-Motion Star Trek Springer for Action-Packed Fantasy Flights!,” the play gym required parental assembly and had many imaginative, if not screen accurate, features. Those lucky children who had one could climb aboard the steel frame and take either the captain’s seat (which was made “dura-cool” according to the packaging… nothing, we think, like Corinthian Leather?) or a position behind the chair. Then, bouncing could commence left to right, up and down, and side to side, all the while pretending the included Enterprise console was a real command center. While that cardboard display may not have been accurate to what Sulu or Scotty utilized (what exactly is “solar” speed?), the gym does feature all the kitsch goodness that makes 1970s toys so wonderful. Plus, the side panel UFP logos are quite good and a nice addition.