Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Aug 9, 2015

    Remembering Terrence Evans, 1934-2015

    Remembering Terrence Evans, 1934-2015

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor -- and 3-time Star Trek guest star -- Terrence Evans, who died on August 7 in Los Angeles at the age of 81. Among his many film and television credits were The Incredible Hulk, The Greatest American Hero, Hill Street Blues, Pale Rider, Quantum Leap, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ER, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003 remake), Cold Case and Las Vegas. On the stage, he'd performed in such shows as Bus Stop, The Seagull, Three Penny Opera and South Pacific. Evans ventured to the Star Trek universe to play Baltrim, the mute Bajoran farmer, in the DS9 episode "Progress," and Proka Migdal, the Bajoran who adopted a Cardassian war orphan, in "Cardassians." He also appeared as the Kradin ambassador, Treen, in the Voyager hour "Nemesis."

    He is survived by his wife, Heidi, two children, two stepchildren and one grandson. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Evans' family, friends and fans.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top