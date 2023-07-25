Remembering Stewart Moss, 1937-2017

Later, in "By Any Other Name," his character Hanar was part of an alien species, the Kelvan, that assumed human form to commandeer the Enterprise. StarTrek.com spoke to Moss in 2015, when he released his autobiography, My Trek. He clearly preferred the second of his two Trek experiences.

"We started out as very pale, almost whitish in complexion and stiff, somewhat robotic," Moss recalled of the Kelvan in our interview. "As the story went on, we became more human-looking and behaving, which eventually did us in. As an actor, the progression in playing Hanar was interesting to deal with. As I remember it, I worked through the entire shooting of “By Any Other Name” and only three days on “The Naked Time,” but the latter was my best experience. It was a juicier part. I had scenes with Bill, Leonard and DeForest Kelley, who was my favorite Star Trek cast member."

As that 2015 interview concluded, Moss marveled at the fact that Star Trek remained a part of his life nearly 50 years on. "The whole Star Trek phenomenon is mind-blowing," he said. "Who would’ve thunk that almost 50 years later it’s still going strong? I haven’t done any conventions in six years, but I get a request now and then in the mail from fans from all over the world asking for an autograph, to which I happily comply. All in all, being a part of the Star Trek world is something of which many actor friends of mine, who have more impressive resumes, are envious."

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Moss's family, friends, colleagues and fans.