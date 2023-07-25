Published Jul 18, 2013
Remembering Star Trek's First Klingon, Victor Lundin, 1930-2013
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Victor Lundin, a character actor with a unique place in Star Trek history. Lundin, who passed away on June 29 at the age of 83, portrayed the very first Klingon on Star Trek: The Original Series. Most fans assume that Jon Colicos as Kor had that distinction in the episode "Errand of Mercy." However, Lundin's Klingon Lieutenant actually appeared on screen a few moments before Colicos' Kor.
Star Trek was just one of many credits in Lundin's long and prolific career, which spanned from the late 1950s to the late 2000s. His other film and TV work included Gunsmoke, the cult classic Robinson Crusoe on Mars, The Time Tunnel, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Batman, Babylon 5 and Revamped. Lundin was also a familiar presence at sci-fi conventions and autograph shows.StarTrek.com sends our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.