Remembering Star Trek Producer Marty Hornstein, 1937-2013

StarTrek.comis saddened to report the passing of Martin Hornstein, a respected unit production manager and producer whose many credits included Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, First Contact,Insurrection and Nemesis. Hornstein passed away on December 19 at the age of 76 in Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, CA, after succumbing to a long illness.

“I was extremely depressed to hear of Marty's passing,” Rick Berman, longtime Star Trek producer and Hornstein colleague, told StarTrek.com. “He was a mensch. Seeing him each morning was a highlight of my day while we were prepping and shooting our movies. Nothing was impossible for Marty. He always had a smile on his face and an attitude that anything was possible. That's the Marty Hornstein I plan to remember.

Added Hornstein's daughter, Wendy DeSimone, "My dad loved and was honored to be a part of the Star Trek franchise, and (he cherished) all of the amazing people he met and worked with as a result."

StarTrek.com offers our condolences to Hornstein’s family, friends and colleagues.