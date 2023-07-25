Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    Published Dec 24, 2013

    Remembering Star Trek Producer Marty Hornstein, 1937-2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.comis saddened to report the passing of Martin Hornstein, a respected unit production manager and producer whose many credits included Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, First Contact,Insurrection and Nemesis. Hornstein passed away on December 19 at the age of 76 in Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, CA, after succumbing to a long illness.

    “I was extremely depressed to hear of Marty's passing,” Rick Berman, longtime Star Trek producer and Hornstein colleague, told StarTrek.com. “He was a mensch.  Seeing him each morning was a highlight of my day while we were prepping and shooting our movies.  Nothing was impossible for Marty. He always had a smile on his face and an attitude that anything was possible. That's the Marty Hornstein I plan to remember.

    Added Hornstein's daughter, Wendy DeSimone, "My dad loved and was honored to be a part of the Star Trek franchise, and (he cherished) all of the amazing people he met and worked with as a result."

    StarTrek.com offers our condolences to Hornstein’s family, friends and colleagues.

