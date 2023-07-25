Remembering Star Trek Italy's Alberto Lisiero

The building of a trusting relationship with the professionals who worked at the Star Trek franchise in Italy was always predominant in Alberto’s mind. He was not just a "nerd" offering to correct some mistakes in dialogue, he was there to help in every aspect of localizing, and he did it with passion, determination and humility. Never once did he simply order people around, what to do or what not to do -- he rolled up his sleeves and got to work, along with those who wanted to help him, never above them. That is the reason why it was so easy to follow him, to listen and to think of him as the Admiral of Star Trek Italy. He soon became the "Star Trek expert" for everyone, and everything regarding Star Trek revolved around him and his extensive knowledge of the saga. He was also a collector of Star Trek magazines, books, memorabilia, and our house is the biggest collection of Trek stuff in Italy. He knew that without fans the franchise could not live, but without the franchise at its best there would be no fans at all!The last weeks of 2012 had been filled with high expectations, as he was ready to help Star Trek Into Darkness to become the success it deserves. Of course, I will continue his work along with the many people who always helped Alberto, because the legacy of his passion and determination will not fade with his death.