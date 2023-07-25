Remembering Peter Duryea, 1939-2013

Upon his father's death, Duryea shifted away from acting and settled in Kootenay Lake, in British Columbia, Canada. According to an obituary in the Nelson Star newspaper, he was a revered East Shore elder and environmentalist who fought against clearcut logging and started a now-thriving nature retreat, and was also a writer, director, documentary filmmaker, boat guide and naturalist.

According to the Nelson Star, Duryea passed at home on Sunday at the age of 73, leaving behind his longtime partner Janice Bryan, with whom he owned a video production company, daughter Star, and a brother, Richard Duryea. A private family service is set for Thursday, with burial to follow in the Gray Creek cemetery.StarTrek.com offers our condolences to Duryea's family, friends and fans.