    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 26, 2013

    Remembering Peter Duryea, 1939-2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has the somber duty to report the death of Peter Duryea. The actor, who passed away on March 24, played Lt. Jose Tyler in the original Star Trek pilot, "The Cage," and some of his scenes were later reused for the episode "The Menagerie." Duryea was the son of actor Dan Duryea and followed his father into the craft, amassing such credits as The Fugitive, The Outer Limits, Dr. Kildare, Daniel Boone (with his father), Bewitched, I Spy and Family Affair.

    Upon his father's death, Duryea shifted away from acting and settled in Kootenay Lake, in British Columbia, Canada. According to an obituary in the Nelson Star newspaper, he was a revered East Shore elder and environmentalist who fought against clearcut logging and started a now-thriving nature retreat, and was also a writer, director, documentary filmmaker, boat guide and naturalist.

    According to the Nelson Star, Duryea passed at home on Sunday at the age of 73, leaving behind his longtime partner Janice Bryan, with whom he owned a video production company, daughter Star, and a brother, Richard Duryea. A private family service is set for Thursday, with burial to follow in the Gray Creek cemetery.StarTrek.com offers our condolences to Duryea's family, friends and fans.

