Remembering Penny Juday, Longtime Trek Archivist & Art Department Coordinator

StarTrek.com is sadded to report the passing of Penny Juday, the longtime Star Trek art department coordinator who served the franchise as an archivist. Juday, who was 60, died on Saturday, December 19, succumbing to colon and liver cancer. During her Star Trek days, which spanned from The Undiscovered Country to Nemesis and included all seven seasons of Deep Space Nine, Juday wore many hats. She worked directly for Herman Zimmerman on Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis, and as Star Trek archivist (on the Paramount Pictures backlot), she kept track of everything and anything Trek-related: sets, props, photos, blueprints, miniatures/models and more, and was the go-to person for production staffers when they required information or the actual items.