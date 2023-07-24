Remembering our Year of Hell

When we learn that Captain Kathryn Janeway’s birthday is on May 20th, 315 years from now in the year 2336, it’s during an alternative timeline — Janeway won’t remember that birthday.

Birthdays mark the passage of time, so if it feels like nothing much happened, does that mean your birthday didn’t really happen either? Or to put it a different way, should we really be counting years that are lost to us? Janeway has no idea what she’s missing because the timeline in “Year of Hell” was reset — it literally never happened. But as much as we might like to call a do-over, we have no choice but to remember everything that’s happened during our own pandemic hell year.

Janeway initially rejects her birthday gift from Chakotay when he gives it to her. “It’s beautiful,” she tells him politely, before asking him to recycle the pocket watch back into the replicator to save resources. They are hunted by a mad scientist named Annorax, who’s determined to erase them from history as he chases his dream of restoring “every blade of grass” of his people’s lost empire. Voyager is under constant attack and the ship is falling apart, and Janeway’s pragmatism doesn’t allow for the excess of birthday presents.

There’s always a dark undercurrent to Voyager: they’re alone, there’s no backup, and the odds are against them. Either Janeway and her crew find a way out of whatever predicament they’re facing that week, or they will die in the cold of space, far from home. Janeway knows how to get the job done: stick together, lean on your values, and make allies. But this is the “Year of Hell”, the season four two-parter where Voyager is so constantly under siege that Janeway has forgotten what month it is, let alone that it’s her birthday.