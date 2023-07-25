Remembering Original Series Guest Star Sarah Marshall, 1933-2014

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Sarah Marshall, the British actress who guest starred as Dr. Janet Wallace, an ex-love of Captain Kirk’s, in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Deadly Years.” Marshall passed away on January 18 in Los Angeles at the age of 80, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Marshall’s many other film, TV and stage credits included The Twilight Zone, The Long, Hot Summer, Goodbye, Charlie (for which she received a Tony Award nomination), Applause, Miss Winslow and Son, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, F Troop, The Fugitive, Get Smart, Three’s Company, Cheers, Dangerous Minds and Dave.Marshall was married for more than 50 years to actor Karl Held, who played Lindstrom in the TOS episode “The Return of the Archons.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marshall is survived by Held, as well as by her son Timothy, daughter-in-law Trixie Flynn, grandchildren Seamus, Sarah, Timothy and Eliza and half-sister Ann. StarTrek.com extends our condolences to Marshall’s family, friends and family.