Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 25, 2013

    Remembering Legendary Author And TOS Writer Richard Matheson, 1926-2013

    Remembering Legendary Author And TOS Writer Richard Matheson, 1926-2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com bids a fond farewell to the legendary Richard Matheson, who passed away on June 23 at the age of  87. Matheson wrote more than two dozen critically acclaimed and often bestselling sci-fi, fantasy and horror novels, as well as numerous short stories, scripts and teleplays. Many of his works were adapted into films, including I Am Legend, What Dreams May Come, Hell House, Duel, The Shrinking Man, A Stir of Echoes and Steel (which became Real Steel). He wrote more than a dozen episodes of The Twilight Zone, including the timeless "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," which starred a pre-Star Trek William Shatner. And, for Star Trek: The Original Series, Matheson penned the first-season episode "The Enemy Within;" click on the link to watch the episode now.

    Our condolences to Matheson's family, friends and countless fans.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top