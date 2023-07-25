Remembering Joel Goldsmith, 1957-2012

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of composer Joel Goldsmith, who died Sunday at age 54. A three-time Emmy nominee and the son of popular Star Trek composer Jerry Goldsmith, Joel Goldsmith was a respected music figure in his own right, having worked on such series, games and films as Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Sanctuary, Witchblade, Kull the Conqueror and Call of Duty 3.Star Trek fans will remember that Joel worked with with his father, who died in 2004, on Star Trek: First Contact. No cause of death had been provided at press time.

Our condolences to his family, friends and many fans.