    Star Trek: First Contact

    Published Apr 30, 2012

    Remembering Joel Goldsmith, 1957-2012

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of composer Joel Goldsmith, who died Sunday at age 54. A three-time Emmy nominee and the son of popular Star Trek composer Jerry Goldsmith, Joel Goldsmith was a respected music figure in his own right, having worked on such series, games and films as Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Sanctuary, Witchblade, Kull the Conqueror and Call of Duty 3.Star Trek fans will remember that Joel worked with with his father, who died in 2004, on Star Trek: First Contact. No cause of death had been provided at press time.

    Our condolences to his family, friends and many fans.

