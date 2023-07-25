Remembering Harlan Ellison, 1934-2018

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Sci-Fi and Star Trek legend Harlan Ellison. Ellison, who turned 84 just last month, died this morning, June 28, at his home in California, according to his wife, Susan. Ellison wrote countless books, novellas, short stories, scripts, think pieces and more, and he won every imaginable genre writing prize, including multiple Bram Stoker Awards, Hugo Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards. His most-significant Star Trek contribution was, of course, his teleplay for the TOS episode, “The City on the Edge of Forever.”

Ellison and Star Trek went together like hellfire and holy water. Though he was an icon, an author whose name belongs on a Sci-Fi Mount Rushmore alongside Asimov, Bradbury, Heinlein, Clarke, Le Guin and Dick, he knew he’d one day go to his grave as the man who wrote “The City on the Edge of Forever.” Only, Ellison didn’t quite write the episode. Sure, it was his idea and he tapped out a couple of drafts of it, but several other Trek figures – including Gene Roddenberry, Gene Coon and D.C. Fontana – rewrote it to that point that Ellison requested that his name be removed from the credits and replaced with a pseudonym: Cordwainer Bird. His request was denied. The whole scenario had been a sore point, as well as a blessing and a curse, for decades.

Back in 2012, StarTrek.com ran into Ellison at Walter Koenig’s Star Ceremony and asked Ellison if he might consider an interview. Ellison said he’d think about it, and we chose not to push our luck. Then, surprisingly, the phone rang. Ellison himself offered to do an interview… if we’d arrange for him to get a copy of his hysterical and potty-mouthed roast speech from the Koenig festivities. We made it happen and then decided to wait to talk to Ellison until the release of his then-latest book, 7 Against Chaos, a graphic novel which he collaborated on with Paul Chadwick and Ken Steacy. Sure enough, Ellison held up his end of the deal, spending the better part of a half-hour charming, cursing and curmudgeon-ing his way through a wide-ranging interview.