Remembering Guest Star William Newman, 1934-2015

Back in the 80s and 90s, Newman seemed to turn up in every other movie and television show. His numerous credits included Brubaker, The Mosquito Coast, Leprechaun and Mrs. Doubtfire, as well as The Craft, For Love of the Game, Angel, and The Tick. His last confirmed credit was a 2006 episode of My Name Is Earl.Newman died on May 27 at the Hayes Manor Senior Residence in Philadelphia following a long battle with multi-infarct dementia, a vascular affliction. According to the Los Angeles Times, he is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two of their children; a third child died in 1976. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Newman's family, friends and colleagues.