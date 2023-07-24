Remembering Gregory Jein, 1945 – 2022

StarTrek.com pauses to reflect upon the life and career of the legendary Star Trek model maker, landscape miniatures maker, and visual effects team member Gregory Jein. The acclaimed Oscar and Emmy nominee was 76.

Jein, a lifelong Trek fan and self-professed “collector and accumulator” of comics, pulp magazines, and entertainment memorabilia, transformed his passions into a career. Jein most notably worked for Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Walt Disney Imagineering, and other production houses, before starting his own model shop, Gregory Jein, Inc., creating miniatures for many sci-fi films and television series.

Jein began his Star Trek career in 1977 with the never-released Star Trek: Phase II, building a studio model of a variant Klingon D7-class battlecruiser. He would go on to work on the following Trek films — Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek Nemesis.

On the television side of the Trek universe, Jein worked on the Star Trek: The Next Generation series, building the studio models of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the pilot episode, “Encounter at Farpoint,” and bring to life such designs as the Klingon Vor’cha-class ship and the Ferengi Marauder ship during its later seasons. Jein built studio models of the U.S.S. Enterprise and Deep Space Station K-7 for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as well as additional model, artwork, and design contributions to Star Trek: Voyager. For their visual effects work on the “Trials and Tribble-ations” episode, Jein and his team were recognized with an Academy Award nomination. Jein briefly cameoed in Deep Space Nine as the baseball card image of Buck Bokai, a baseball player admired by Captain Sisko.