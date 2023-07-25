Remembering George Murdock, 1930-2012

StarTrek.com is saddened to share news of the passing of George Murdock. The veteran character actor, who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at age 81, appeared in countless films and television shows, including Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Murdock played "God," or the "godhead," as it were, in the William Shatner-directed Star Trek V. "God" struck Kirk with a lightning bolt when the captain dared ask, "What does God need with a starship?" Murdock also had guest starred as Admiral J.P. Hanson in the immensely popular TNG two-parter, "The Best of Both Worlds." Hanson was an old friend of Picard's and helped Lt. Commander Shelby develop Starfleet's defenses against the Borg, only to die in the line of duty.

The actor's career spanned more than six decades and, beyond his Trek adventures, included everything from Twilight Zone, Bonanza, Earthquake, Battlestar Galactica (on which he played Dr. Salik) and T.J. Hooker to Barney Miller, The X-Files, CSI and Eli Stone. Among his final appearances was a role as "Preacher" in "Dead of Night," a 2011 episode of Torchwood: Miracle Day.

Please join us in sending our condolences to Murdock's family, friends and many fans.