    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Oct 20, 2013

    Remembering Filmation Co-Founder Lou Scheimer, 1928-2013

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Lou Scheimer, co-founder of animation house Filmation, which produced Star Trek: The Animated Series, Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, The Archie Show, Ghostbusters and many other beloved Saturday morning cartoons. As a producer, Scheimer won a Daytime Emmy, in the Best Children’s Program category, for the Star Trek animated series, and he’d even provided a couple of voices for the show. Scheimer, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, died on October 17, two days shy of his 85th birthday.

    Scheimer is survived by his wife Mary Ann and two children from a previous marriage. StarTrek.com extends our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

