Remembering "Far Beyond The Stars"

ARMIN SHIMERMAN: “‘Far beyond the Stars’ is my favorite episode of DS9. It is not just good Star Trek, but the best of Science Fiction, powerfully combining fantasy with social commentary. Racism is bred in the bone of American culture.Even in the 21st century, we all need to be reminded of the scars and tragedies that that plague left on our national conscience, so that we and future generations never forget its ugliness. It was brilliantly conceived by Marc Zicree, brilliantly written by Ira Behr and the staff, and most brilliantly directed by Avery Brooks. I especially remember Avery giving an Emmy-deserving performance as he broke down over the crushing of Ben's dreams. I had tears in my eyes as I watched off camera. I know many of the Niner fans did the same. Non-Star Trek fans often sneer at our franchise's frothy and light entertainment. ‘Oh yes,’ they say, ‘you pose some interesting questions; but to what end?’ I always suggest watching this episode to rebut the inanity of ‘To what end?’

“It is no secret that all the usual characters in our ensemble were asked to play other slightly tangential personas, which allowed some of us to come out from behind our prosthetic makeups. I distinctly remember Pat, our prop guy, saying to me, ‘Armin, it’s so disconcerting to look at you out of makeup at work.’ This after years of working week in and week out AND seeing me hundreds of times out of makeup. I remember think at the time, ‘Why?’ Sixteen years later, I still have no answer. It is a little known fact that, as first conceived, Zicree saw me as the less-than-collegial head editor that Rene played. For all sorts of reasons, I am very happy that Ira saw fit to nix that idea.

“One last memory,” Shimerman adds. “The scenic design staff would often leave small inconsequential messages on the sets of the Star Trek shows. As I lazed around my (Herb's) desk at the episode's writers' office while the lighting crew did their prep,I found a post-it attached to a folder. It was seemingly from an imaginary higher-up in the publishing office and read, ‘Herb, your idea of a young girl being a Vampire Slayer will never fly.’ I laughed and laughed. I believe that is the only time the production or anyone (except the actors) ever acknowledged my other existence on Buffy. To this day, I regret not saving that yellow message.”