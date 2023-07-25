Remembering DS9 Guest Star Jack Blessing, 1951-2017

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine guest star Jack Blessing, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on November 14 at the age of 66, though news of his death has just been announced. Blessing played Dulmur, a particularly humorless Department of Temporal Investigations agent, in the DS9 episode "Trials and Tribble-ations."

Blessing, who was born and raised in Baltimore, kicked off his career with the Boston-based improv company, The Proposition. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, he embarked on a long and fruitful career in film and television. Among his many credits were Heaven’s Gate, Family Ties, Moonlighting, The Golden Girls, The Naked Truth, Murder One, Profiler, The X-Files, George Lopez, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Mike & Molly. He also did voiceover work for countless projects, including games, shows and movies spanning from Rambling Rose, The Chronicles of Riddick, Shrek Forever After and Bee Movie to Megamind, ParaNorman. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I and II, and the Chris Pine drama, Hell or High Water.

According to Deadline.com, Blessing is survived by his wife, Lora Staley Blessing, and their sons Ian and Christopher. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Blessing’s family, friends, colleagues and fans.