Published Sep 21, 2017
Remembering DS9 Guest Star Bernie Casey, 1939-2017
Remembering DS9 Guest Star Bernie Casey, 1939-2017
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor and Deep Space Nine guest star Bernie Casey. He died on Tuesday at the age of 78, following a brief, sudden illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Casey started out as a NFL wide receiver and made the transition to acting full time after retiring early from a Pro Bowl football career. His many, many film and television credits included Brian's Song, Boxcar Bertha, Cleopatra Jones, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Never Say Never Again, Bay City Blues, Revenge of the Nerds, The Martian Chronicles, I'm Gonna Get You Sucka, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Under Siege and Girlfriends.
Back in 1994, Casey portrayed Lt. Commander Calvin Hudson in the DS9 episodes "The Maquis, Part 1" and "The Maquis, Part 2." Hudson, the Starfleet attache to Federation colonies within the newly established Demilitarized Zone, formed and led the Maquis, in the process clashing with his old friend, Sisko (Avery Brooks).
"I've not followed any of the Trek series but have seen episodes now and again," Casey told Ian Spelling of the New York Times Syndicate in a 1994 interview. "I did `The Maquis' because I wanted to work with Avery Brooks, whom I admire as an actor."
Casey was also a respected poet and painter whose art was displayed in galleries worldwide. Please join StarTrek.com in offering condolences to Casey's family, friends, colleagues and fans.