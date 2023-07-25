Remembering DS9 Guest Star Bernie Casey, 1939-2017

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor and Deep Space Nine guest star Bernie Casey. He died on Tuesday at the age of 78, following a brief, sudden illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Casey started out as a NFL wide receiver and made the transition to acting full time after retiring early from a Pro Bowl football career. His many, many film and television credits included Brian's Song, Boxcar Bertha, Cleopatra Jones, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Never Say Never Again, Bay City Blues, Revenge of the Nerds, The Martian Chronicles, I'm Gonna Get You Sucka, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Under Siege and Girlfriends.